Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall predicted for THESE places
People in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are urged to be vigilant as heavy rains are predicted to continue for the next few days. The IMD has issued a warning, and toll-free numbers have been set up for emergency assistance
| Published : May 22 2025, 09:11 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Google
Heavy Rains in Telugu States
Rain Alert: With summer not yet over, rains have begun across the country. Heavy rains are expected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 22 and 23. A trough in the Bay of Bengal and a circulation in the Arabian Sea are contributing to the rainfall.
25
Image Credit : Google
Districts in Andhra Pradesh with Rain Forecast Today:
Andhra Pradesh weather forecast for Thursday and Friday predicts rain in several districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected. Light showers are also anticipated in other districts on Friday.
35
Image Credit : Google
Toll-Free Numbers for Emergency Assistance
In light of the heavy rainfall, the government has issued an alert. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected. Toll-free numbers 1070, 112, and 18004250101 have been set up for emergency assistance.
45
Image Credit : Google
Districts in Telangana with Rain Forecast:
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Telangana. People are advised to be cautious due to the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds.
55
Image Credit : ANI
CM Revanth Alerts Officials
CM Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to be prepared for heavy rainfall. He advised relocating people from low-lying areas and ensuring the safety of farmers' crops.
Top Stories