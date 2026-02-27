Ahead of his 73rd birthday, TN CM MK Stalin urged DMK workers to focus on the 2026 state polls, stating a win would be his best gift. He also asked them to avoid extravagance and instead help the underprivileged as part of celebrations.

Ahead of his 73rd birthday on March 1, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Friday urged the party workers to begin preparations for the forthcoming state elections and by explaining the works done by the incumbent DMK government for the welfare of the people. He asserted that there would not be any other birthday gift for him other than ensuring that DMK comes to power for the seventh term.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"From today onward, our focus and thoughts must centre on the forthcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. Without thinking "there is still time, what is the hurry?", we must begin planning and continue election work tirelessly from now itself. Because of the schemes of our Dravidian Model government, the slogan "Let Stalin continue; Let Tamil Nadu triumph" has already begun to echo across every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, your hard work must ensure that the party assumes office for the seventh time. That alone will be the best birthday gift you can offer me," said Stalin.

A Call for Meaningful Celebrations

Stalin also requested party workers to avoid excessive enthusiasm, ostentatious and extravagant publicity celebrations, and ensure that all events must be conducted in accordance with permitted guidelines.

In a statement, Stalin urged the DMK workers to carry out his birthday celebrations by extending assistance to underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society, including poor women, the elderly, destitute persons, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities.

"On the occasion of my birthday on 01-03-2026, I request that, out of excessive enthusiasm, ostentatious and extravagant publicity displays must strictly be avoided. All events should be conducted in accordance with permitted guidelines. Enthusiasm and excitement must not be allowed to cross their limits. Instead, on the occasion of my birthday, it is essential to undertake meaningful activities such as: extending assistance, as far as possible, to the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society including poor women, the elderly, destitute persons, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities," Stalin said.

Constructive Activities and Social Initiatives

He further asserted that the old DMK party flags should be replaced by new ones, whereas name boards of party branch units can be updated on his birthday. Books can be donated in libraries in the name of CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, whereas large-scale blood donation drives can also be organised on his birthday.

Stalin further stressed that he would accept birthday wishes in the form of activities that would be socially conscious and movement-oriented good deeds. "Renewing party flags and hoisting new ones; updating name boards of branch units; donating useful new books to libraries established in the names of Perarignar Anna and Muthamizharignar Kalaignar; honouring senior members of the party; and organising large-scale blood donation drives. I warmly welcome only such constructive activities that strengthen the movement. If such socially conscious and movement-oriented good deeds take place everywhere, I shall accept them as the heartfelt birthday wishes of my beloved comrades and feel truly delighted," said MK Stalin. (ANI)