Hyderabad, famous for its vast history and pulsating culture, is topped with breathtaking sites ideal for a weekend getaway. From adventure and relaxation to history and exploration, these seven places around Hyderabad are ideal for a departure from city life.

7 Weekend getaway spots near Hyderabad:

1. Warangal – A Historical Retreat

148 km from Hyderabad lies Warangal, renowned for the Kakatiya-era structures like the Thousand Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort, and Bhadrakali Temple. It's a perfect place for history buffs.

2. Nagarjunasagar – A Picturesque Reservoir

151 km from here lies Nagarjunasagar, with one of the world's tallest masonry dams. Boating, waterfalls, and Nagarjunakonda Buddhist site are attractions here, which make it a serene retreat.

3. Bidar – A Heritage Getaway

145 km from Hyderabad, Bidar has magnificent forts, old tombs, and beautiful architecture. The Bidar Fort, Bahmani Tombs, and Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Sahib are unmissable places to visit.

4. Srisailam – A Spirit Retreat

213 km away, Srisailam is a spiritual town famous for the Mallikarjuna Temple and the picturesque Patala Ganga River. It's ideal for those looking for a spiritual retreat.

5. Mahabubnagar – Nature and Waterfalls

Only 100 km from Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar has green forests, waterfalls, and ancient temples. The Koilsagar Dam and Mallela Theertham Waterfall are among the best places to visit.

6. Karimnagar – A Mix of History and Nature

164 km from Karimnagar lies historical forts, temples, and peaceful lakes. The Elgandal Fort and Lower Manair Dam are wonderful places to explore.

7. Kurnool – A Secret Gem

219 km from Hyderabad, Kurnool is famous for Belum Caves, Oravakallu Rock Garden, and Rollapadu Bird Sanctuary. It's a great place for adventure lovers.

These weekend getaways in and around Hyderabad have a combination of history, nature, and adventure, making them ideal for a quick getaway. Whether you like to explore forts, unwind near waterfalls, or achieve spiritual peace, there's something for everyone.