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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure From Bay of Bengal To Bring Heavy Rain
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: After days of dealing with scorching heat, people in the Telugu states are finally getting some relief. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has completely changed the weather
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Break from the heat
People in Telangana, who were struggling with severe heat, can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The weather department predicts temperatures will gradually drop by 2 to 3 degrees over the next five days. Experts say troughs and shifts in surface winds are causing this change.
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Heavy rains in these districts
From May 6, southern and eastern Telangana districts will see the most rain. Areas like Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad can expect thunderstorms. Some places might even get heavy showers. Winds could hit speeds of 30–40 km/h, so people need to be careful.
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Rains to reach Hyderabad and other areas
Between May 6 and 7, the rains will spread further, reaching places like Hyderabad, Medchal, Siddipet, Warangal, and Jangaon. In the following days, northern and central Telangana districts might also see continuous showers. From May 7 to 9, some areas could experience non-stop drizzles.
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Rain forecast for Andhra Pradesh as well
The weather is also set to change in the North Coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh. Officials have issued a warning for thunderstorms with lightning. This weather pattern could affect several districts from Srikakulam to Tirupati. They have advised farmers and labourers to be cautious and avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning.
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Low-pressure effect... more rains to come
A surface circulation is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the second week of May. If it strengthens, it could turn into a low-pressure area around May 11 or 12. This would bring even more rain to South India, with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka also likely to see heavy showers.
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