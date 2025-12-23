- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures are dropping drastically in the Telugu states. The capital city, Hyderabad, is experiencing bone-chilling cold winds. And there's no need to even mention the fog
Not just fog, but snowstorms
India is shivering from the cold. The situation is dire in the Himalayan regions with heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures. The IMD warns of potential snowstorms in these areas.
Cold peaks in December
The cold has intensified in northern states. New Delhi is seeing record low temperatures and heavy fog, making life difficult. People are worried about January and are staying indoors.
Cold winds from the north
Cold winds from the north are chilling the south. Temperatures have plummeted in Telugu states. Surprisingly, Telangana's lowest temperature was recorded in the capital, Hyderabad.
Lowest temperatures in Hyderabad
Hyderabad's weather center recorded a low of 6.4°C in Patancheru. The intense cold in the city and suburbs is affecting morning walkers, while fog is causing issues for motorists.
Lowest temperatures in these Telangana districts
Statewide, Adilabad saw 8.2°C and Medak 8.8°C. Other lows: Hanamkonda 11.5°C, Ramagundam 12.2°C, Nizamabad 12.5°C, Nalgonda 13°C. Sirpur recorded 7°C and Kohir 7.5°C.
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) December 22, 2025
