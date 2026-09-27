The weather across many Telangana districts will turn super cool on September 27 and 28.

• September 27: Districts like Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal will face thunderstorms and lightning.

• September 28: Heavy rain and squalls will hit Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy.

• September 29: The rain intensity will drop today, bringing normal scattered showers. The IMD has not issued any special warnings for this day.