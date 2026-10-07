The coastal belt is expected to remain more active over the coming days. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada may receive light to moderate rainfall at some places, with scattered thunderstorms also possible through October 10.

Ramanagara could also receive showers, while parts of the Malnad and South Interior Karnataka regions are likely to see scattered rainfall.

However, the weather pattern may gradually become less active across parts of interior Karnataka from October 8. Several districts in North Karnataka are expected to remain comparatively dry, including Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

Bengaluru Weather Today: Thunderstorms May Disrupt Evening Commute

Bengaluru began Wednesday with relatively pleasant weather, with the temperature recorded at around 22°C. The city experienced partly sunny conditions, while winds were blowing from the east-southeast at around 11 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 13 kmph.

The temperature is expected to rise to around 30°C during the day before dropping to nearly 20°C at night. The forecast also indicates a possibility of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.