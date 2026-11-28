The CJP Legal Cell has urged the Union government to immediately notify a compensation policy for families of students who died by suicide during NEET-UG 2026, warning of potential contempt proceedings if the Supreme Court's deadline is ignored.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Legal Cell of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), acting on behalf of its Co-Convenor Saurav Das, has written to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Education Minister, demanding immediate compliance with the Supreme Court's September 1, 2026, order directing the Centre to formulate and notify a nationwide compensation policy for families of students who died by suicide in connection with NEET-UG 2026. The notice comes ahead of the November 30 deadline set by the Supreme Court, with the party claiming that no compensation policy has been made public and bereaved families have received no official communication or relief.

According to CJP, the apex court had directed the Union government to formulate and notify the nationwide compensation policy within 90 days, ensuring that financial assistance reaches the affected families without delay. The organisation stated that it had withdrawn its proposed September 5 protest march in good faith, relying on the undertakings given by the government before the Supreme Court. With the deadline approaching, CJP has demanded that the government immediately notify the compensation policy in compliance with the September 1 order, disclose clear eligibility criteria and compensation amounts, and establish an expedited disbursement schedule to ensure time-bound payments without bureaucratic delays.

The organisation has also warned that if the Union government fails to comply with the Supreme Court's directions by November 30, 2026, it will pursue constitutional and statutory remedies, including initiating contempt proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, read with Article 129 of the Constitution. Emphasising the need to honour assurances given before the Supreme Court, CJP said, "Solemn assurances made before the highest court must be honoured. Bereaved families must not be subjected to further administrative apathy." The organisation has called for immediate action to ensure that families affected by the deaths of students receive the compensation directed by the apex court. (ANI)