The Akvan cyclone in the Bay of Bengal is gaining strength and dangerously heading towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. It currently sits in the south and west-central Bay of Bengal, moving north-northwest. Weather officials stated it is 590 km from Chennai, 620-650 km from Machilipatnam, 620-660 km from Visakhapatnam, and 750-780 km from Gopalpur in Odisha. They expect it to become a severe cyclone by Wednesday morning and an extremely severe cyclone by Thursday evening.