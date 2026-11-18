West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh has criticized Rahul Gandhi for calling India an economic disaster at Columbia University, defending India's GDP growth and stability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership amidst recent political tensions.

Dilip Ghosh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Economic Disaster Remarks at US

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the 'economic disaster' remarks made by him at Columbia University, declaring that "a blind person sees darkness even during the day." He added that Gandhi only speaks in foreign countries since nobody listens to him in India.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh, referring to India's 7% GDP growth and high foreign exchange reserves, said that the country is safe and people have been happy for 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, adding that only those hungry for power are unhappy. "A blind person sees darkness even during the day. Today, India's GDP is an example for the world, and our foreign exchange reserves are at a record high. Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is safe, and people have been happy for 12 years. Only those hungry for power are unhappy. Since nobody listens to him here, he goes abroad and speaks," said Ghosh.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that India was heading towards a looming economic crisis given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said while speaking before a gathering at Columbia University.

Gandhi further asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves. "We've been studying this, we've been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves," he said. He maintained that the lack of future opportunities, unemployment and concerns surrounding the education system were significant challenges that could not be ignored. "So what they're actually saying to their parents, and we're hearing this from the parents, listen, You're not successful, you don't have a job, you can't tell us to do what you did because it doesn't work," he said. Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he featured in an academic engagement before students and faculty at Columbia University in New York. He is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago today (November 18). (ANI)