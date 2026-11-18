Hyderabad police raided a shop in Langer House, uncovering an illegal LPG refilling operation. Six individuals were arrested, and equipment along with 46 domestic gas cylinders, valued at Rs 4 lakh, were seized for safety violations.

Six Arrested In Hyderabad For Running Illegal Gas Refilling Racket

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): In a joint operation, the sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (Golconda Zone) along with the Langer House Police and the ACSO (Mehdipatnam Circle) raided a scrap shop near Bapughat in Langer House and busted an illegal domestic gas refilling racket, arresting six persons on the spot. According to a press release issued by the PRO of Hyderabad City Police, the accused were illegally transferring liquefied petroleum gas from large domestic cylinders into smaller 3 kg and 5 kg commercial cylinders using improvised refilling kits. The operation was carried out without taking any safety or precautionary measures, with the intent of selling the smaller cylinders in the black market to earn easy money.

Acting on credible intelligence, raiding teams swooped down on the premises and recovered a massive haul valued at approximately Rs 4,00,000. The seizure included 46 full HP domestic gas cylinders, along with 35 empty small cylinders of 3 kg and 1 empty cylinder of 5 kg. Teams also recovered 1 weighing machine and 7 refilling kits allegedly used in the illegal operation. Two trolley auto vehicles were also seized. Police apprehended six individuals from the spot, including local delivery personnel linked to authorised gas agencies. Those arrested were identified as: Ravi (29) — resident of Langer House, Hyderabad. Police records show he was previously booked under Cr. No. 56/2026 for similar offences at PS Langer House, Sohail (19) — resident of Prashanth Nagar, Langer House, Pankaj (20) — auto driver, resident of Prashanth Nagar, Langer House, Vicky — labourer and HP Gas Agency cylinder supplier, resident of Prashanth Nagar, Langer House, Ramu (32) — auto owner and HP Gas supplier for SK Agencies, resident of Mallepally X Road, Hyderabad and Raju (47) — labour auto driver, resident of Mangar Basti, Mallepally, Hyderabad.

Following the raid, a fresh criminal case has been registered against the accused under Cr. No. 285/2026 invoking Sections 287 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 7 of the Essential Commodities (EC) Act and Section 9(b)(1)(b) of the Explosives Act at the Langer House Police Station for further legal action. The operation was executed under the supervision of M. Mahesh, Inspector of Police, Task Force (Golconda Zone), and SI V. Srinivas, alongside personnel from the Langer House Police and ACSO Mehdipatnam circle. The Hyderabad City Police have issued a stern warning to citizens against the unauthorised handling and illegal refilling of LPG cylinders. Highlighting that such activities violate statutory provisions—including the LPG (Regulation of Use and Distribution) Order, 2000 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955—authorities cautioned that storing and tampering with explosive gas cylinders in unapproved premises poses a severe threat to human life and can easily trigger catastrophic fire accidents or explosions. (ANI)