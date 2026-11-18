The Travancore Devaswom Board has launched a new postal service at Sabarimala Temple, allowing devotees to conveniently mail Aravana Payasam home. This initiative aims to improve pilgrim convenience during the busy Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

New Postal Service for Aravana Payasam Debuts at Sabarimala Temple

Sabarimala (Keralam) [India], November 18 (ANI): Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President K Jayakumar will inaugurate a new postal service for Aravana Payasam (prasadam) at Sabarimala Temple on Wednesday. Devotees have been arriving in large numbers to offer prayers at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple as the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Jayakumar said that Sabarimala is decongested due to interdepartmental coordination and crowd control. He said, "Today at 3 pm we are opening another facility. Devotees need not carry their Aranava cartons. Either they can give it to the post office, or they can even pay the money and go back; they (the postal service) will collect and mail it to their address. That is a good service. Postal services have come forward." Speaking about the arrangements for the devotees, he stated, "I have spoken about arrangements extensively; now it is the time to reap the benefits of the coordination. Long months of coordination between departments have yielded good results, particularly in the hygiene and sanitation of Sabarimala. Interdepartmental coordination, better queue control, better garbage removal, availability of Aravana, not larger number of crowds because of number of counters. All these things cumulatively have decongested Sabarimala. The number of devotees coming remains fairly high, as we expected."

Earlier on Tuesday, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan said that the state government is planning a major development project to transform Sabarimala into a modern pilgrimage centre on the lines of Tirupati. The project will begin immediately after the conclusion of the current pilgrimage season, with a substantial portion of the works targeted for completion before the next season. The development plan will focus on long-term infrastructure facilities at Sabarimala and along the pilgrimage routes. The aim is to provide modern, professionally managed facilities so that devotees can have darshan without facing difficulties. The government expects the number of pilgrims to increase by up to 50 per cent following the implementation of the project, the Chief Minister said.

Satheesan inaugurated a dedicated pilgrim facilitation centre at Cochin International Airport for Sabarimala devotees. While the UDF camp has hailed the arrangements, BJP leader K Surendran alleged that the crowd management has not been adequate at Sabarimala. Surendran alleged, "The Chief Minister visited Sabarimala a month ago, but nothing has changed. This is gross negligence by the state government towards devotees. There is no Aravana Payasam prasadam and no adequate crowd management system. Lakhs of devotees are suffering during the Sabarimala season. What Pinarayi Vijayan did in the last 10 years, the same situation is now being repeated under VD Satheesan." (ANI)