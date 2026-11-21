The Indian Youth Congress has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Meta, accusing the platform of political censorship and favoring the BJP, leading to protests and office incursions by activists across several Indian cities.

Indian Youth Congress Issues Seven Day Ultimatum To Meta Over Bias

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has escalated its confrontation with social media giant Meta, issuing a sharp seven-day ultimatum accusing the platform of political censorship and acting at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a post on X addressing "BJP ka Beta - META," the Youth Congress declared that India is a democracy rather than "Modi's private property," and warned the company to restore restricted accounts and posts within seven days. Calling on Meta to "grow a spine" and operate as a neutral platform rather than a "BJP's frontal organisation," and threatened escalations "in the courts, on the streets, and at your offices too" if its demands are not met. https://x.com/IYC/status/2123844492889596358?a=rMo6NI7l6SohtdBwYYE&s=20 The warning follows allegations by Youth Congress leaders that Meta suspended or restricted Instagram accounts and removed posts belonging to key functionaries, including IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma. On Friday, Telangana Youth Congress workers led by state president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy entered the premises of Meta's Hyderabad office (in the Gachibowli/Madhapur/Raidurgam corridor) carrying placards and raising slogans against alleged censorship. Videos circulating online showed protesters moving through corridors and near a cafeteria area, and a flowerpot being broken outside the building. Around 20 to 21 protesters were taken into preventive custody by police and released after roughly three hours. Similar demonstrations were reported by Youth Congress units in other cities, including Mumbai, where protesters also burnt a poster of IT and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gurugram. In another post on X, IYC said, "Hyderabad. Gurugram. Now Mumbai. Youth Congress is knocking at META's doors across India." Separately, the Indian Youth Congress shared a post on Instagram claiming that its members had entered Meta's office in Hyderabad as part of their protest against the restrictions. Describing its members as "Babbar Sher", the organisation accused Meta of acting in favour of the BJP and called upon the company to stop what it described as favouritism towards the ruling party. "Indian Youth Congress's brave lions stormed into META's office in Hyderabad! Stop acting as BJP's lackeys!" the organisation wrote in its Instagram post. Reiterating its seven-day ultimatum, the IYC demanded that restrictions on the accounts of opposition leaders, journalists and influencers be removed. "You have seven days. Remove all restrictions from the accounts of opposition leaders, journalists and influencers," the post said. Issuing a further warning, the organisation threatened demonstrations at Meta's offices across the country if the company did not meet its demands. "Otherwise, we will enter your offices across the country and stage such protests that it will become difficult for you to do business in India! This is the final warning," it added. Opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, weighed in on the row by telling Meta to "do business, not politics," while the Youth Congress claimed late Friday that the suspended accounts of its leaders had been restored shortly after the street protests. (ANI)