A cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea on Wednesday, setting the stage for the development of a low-pressure area in the same region by Thursday.

According to forecasts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the system is expected to move west-northwestwards and approach the northern Andhra Pradesh coast by November 2.

The developing weather system could influence rainfall patterns across coastal Andhra Pradesh in the coming days, with the possibility of increased rainfall as it moves closer to the coastline.