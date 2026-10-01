The cyclonic circulation is also showing a clear impact on neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Coastal Andhra and Yanam regions will likely receive rain in one or two places over the next seven days. Rayalaseema will experience thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at 50 kmph. Looking at the national picture, southern states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are receiving rains. Northern states like Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bihar are facing dry and hot weather. Officials have advised farmers and the public in Telangana to take necessary precautions.