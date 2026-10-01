Officials calculate the DA using a specific formula:

DA% = [{12-month average of AICPI-IW (Base Year 2001) 261.42} / 261.42 x 100]

First, we need to multiply the 2001 base value by 2.88 and then add the 2016 base value to it.

Experts calculate the 2.88 linking factor to equate the latest base year (2016) with 2001.

Labour Bureau data shows the CPI-IW value was 33.8 under the old base (2001=100) and 117.4 under the new base (2016=100) in August 2020. So, they calculate the factor like this: 338 ÷ 117.4 = 2.88.