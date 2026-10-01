BJP's PK Krishnadas alleged his vehicle was attacked by Congress activists in Thiruvananthapuram. He claimed his car window was broken and that attackers later threw liquor bottles at the BJP state office, Mararji Bhavan, after a protest.

BJP Leader Alleges Attack by Congress Activists

BJP national executive committee member PK Krishnadas on Thursday alleged that Congress and Youth Congress activists attacked his vehicle and later threw liquor bottles at the BJP state office, Mararji Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Krishnadas alleged that Congress activists on Wednesday stopped and attacked the BJP district president, following which the BJP organised a protest march and public meeting in Neyyattinkara. While on the way, he was attacked and the window of his car was broken. “Yesterday, Congress activists stopped and brutally attacked the BJP district president. BJP had organised a protest march and public meeting in Neyyattinkara against the incident. While I was on my way to attend it, Youth Congress and Congress leaders attacked my vehicle in the presence of the police. They broke the car window,” Krishnadas told ANI.

He asserted that despite the provocation, BJP workers maintained restraint and alleged that the attackers later threw liquor bottles at the BJP state office. “Although they created a lot of provocation, we maintained restraint. That is why a major riot did not take place in the area. Later, the attackers threw liquor bottles at the state office. This is something that can never be accepted," he said.

He added that Congress thinks it can get away with anything as it is in power in the State. "Congress thinks that anything can be done under the protection of power,” he said.

Congress Cadre 'Desperate', Says Rajasekharan

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan also alleged that the Youth Congress attacked the BJP Kerala state office by throwing bottles. He added that the cadre of the Congress party is "desperate" and "unhappy" as their own party is doing nothing for the welfare of the public. “The BJP Kerala state office was attacked by the Youth Congress, who threw bottles. They are desperate because this government has not done anything for the welfare of the public. Therefore, the cadre of the Congress party in Kerala is desperate and resorting to violence to show their unhappiness and unrest,” Rajasekharan said.

He further alleged that the Congress was facing pressure after 100 days of the government and claimed that the BJP was not being allowed to work freely in the state despite being in the opposition. “After 100 days of the regime ruling in Kerala, the Congress is being cornered because they have failed to do anything for the people’s welfare. The BJP, even though they are in opposition in Kerala, has every right to work freely. Yet the government and the Congress party are not granting this freedom to others because they want to maintain an upper hand with the public by taking the law into their own hands. It is very shameful,” he said.