US Vice-President JD Vance's children won hearts in traditional Indian attire as the Vance family began their four-day India visit, including stops in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.
JD Vance Arrives in India with Family
US Vice-President JD Vance began his four-day visit to India on Monday, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha and their three children. The Vance family's arrival in Delhi sparked a flurry of excitement, especially as their children, dressed in traditional Indian outfits, stole the spotlight and quickly went viral on social media.
Children's Traditional Look Goes Viral
Vance's three children—Ewan (8), Vivek (5), and Mirabel (3)—won hearts with their vibrant traditional outfits. Ewan wore a grey kurta with white pyjamas, while his younger brother Vivek sported a cheerful yellow kurta. Little Mirabel was seen in a teal green anarkali suit paired with a matching jacket. Their appearance was widely praised online, with photographs of the trio trending soon after they deplaned in Delhi.
Warm Welcome for the Vances in Delhi
The Vance family was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vice-President Vance chose a formal navy blue suit with a white shirt and red tie for the occasion, while his wife Usha looked elegant in a red long dress paired with a white blazer.
Temple Visit and Upcoming Tour Stops
Shortly after arriving, the Vance family visited Delhi’s Akshardham Temple, where they posed for photographers outside the grand facade of the shrine. Their itinerary includes stops in Jaipur and Agra, highlighting both diplomatic engagements and cultural exploration.
Modi to Host Dinner for Vance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a formal dinner for Vice-President Vance later on Monday following official talks between the two leaders. Vance’s visit to India comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed—and subsequently paused—a sweeping tariff regime affecting around 60 countries, including India.
Jaipur on the Itinerary
The Vance family will travel to Jaipur in a special plane, where they will stay at the luxurious Rambagh Palace hotel. On Tuesday morning, Vice-President Vance is scheduled to visit the historic Amber Fort, followed by an address at the RIC (Regional Industrial Conference) at 3 pm.
Agra on the Itinerary
On Wednesday, the delegation will head to Agra early in the morning and return to Jaipur in the afternoon, where Vance is expected to visit the City Palace. The family will depart for the United States early on Thursday.