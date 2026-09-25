Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the timing of ED searches, alleging corruption happened 'under the Chief Minister’s nose.' He demanded a probe but asked why the central agency became active only ahead of elections.

Warring Questions ED's Timing, Alleges Widespread Corruption

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in the state, while alleging that corruption had taken place across departments under the "Chief Minister's nose" and asking why the central agency became active only ahead of elections.

Warring said he had never given a "clean chit" to any central agency and acknowledged that alleged corruption in Punjab should be thoroughly investigated. "I have never given a clean chit to any central agency, because central agencies tend to become active only around election time. But yes, the fact remains that within Punjab—not just GMADA [Greater Mohali Area Development Authority]—there are many other departments and ministries where scams on a massive scale have occurred," Warring told reporters.

"Those scams must be thoroughly investigated, and this corruption was taking place right under the Chief Minister’s nose," he added.

"Don't just take my word for it; as an opposition party chief, I am bound to say this, but ask anyone, ask the common people: it wasn't some foreign invader like Ahmad Shah Abdali who looted Delhi; the looters were specific individuals whose names are now surfacing," he further said.

Why Now?

Questioning the ED's timing, Warring said, "All this happened under the Chief Minister's watch. Yet, questions also arise regarding the ED: why have you become active only now?"

"It is good [that action is being taken], but during the past five years when Punjab was crying out in protest, you knew that the policies of Delhi were formulated here... that the Delhi policies were mirrored here. Why were you silent back then? What were you waiting for?" he asked.

"Were you waiting for Punjab to be plundered? For Punjab to be stripped clean? Were you waiting for Rs 10,000 crore to be stashed away before stepping in? Why didn't you arrive earlier? And why right before elections?" Warring said.

Allegations of 'Collusion at the Top'

The Congress leader also alleged that there could be a "collusion at the top", while making it clear that such claims were his own assessment. "Often I am fully convinced that there is collusion at the top. It's staged—like staging protests where you pretend you're being victimised, and they respond... but beneath the surface, behind closed doors, there's collusion," he said.

Warring also questioned the status of earlier FIRs and cases, saying, "And what happened to the major FIRs and cases filed earlier? You made huge claims back then too."

"Corruption has taken place. Corruption has occurred across ministries and right under the Chief Minister’s nose. But my question remains for the ED: Why this delay? Why did you stand by watching Punjab get looted?" he said.

Speculation on Home Minister's Role and AAP Infighting

He also referred to speculation about an alleged understanding involving the Union Home Minister and internal differences within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "Some people even speculate that the Home Minister... these are speculations, of course. There are internal rifts within AAP as well, infighting among them... perhaps they want to wrap up those speculations too," Warring said.

"What the hidden secret is will be revealed gradually. I won't say it outright today. When I say Home Minister, I mean the Union Home Minister of the country. So, where this loop originates, who is in league with whom, and who wants to frame whom—all of this will become clear in the days to come," he added.

Background of ED Raids and Political Fallout

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted search and survey operations at 26 premises across Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab in connection with a money laundering case linked to Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd. The agency also conducted surveys at the GMADA office and the Punjab government's Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the ED, its investigation found that promoters of Tirupati Infraprojects also controlled other entities that acquired two prime auction sites at Mohali from GMADA and subsequently obtained substantial financial relief on dues payable to the authority. The agency has estimated the suspected undue gain to the companies and loss to the exchequer at more than Rs 100 crore.

Meanwhile, the ED action has triggered a political confrontation in Punjab, with the ruling AAP accusing the Centre of using central agencies to target the state government ahead of 2027 Assembly elections. AAP leaders and workers also protested outside the GMADA office in Mohali on Thursday. (ANI)