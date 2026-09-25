Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Khatima on his birth anniversary, highlighting Antyodaya, Integral Humanism and welfare-focused development.

The Uttarakhand chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, honoured Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birthday in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar, on Thursday. Flowers were offered by Dhami before Upadhyaya’s portrait and he also paid homage to the legacy, principles, and public service contribution of Panditji. There is a report on the Khatima program, and it verifies Dhami’s tribute on September 25, 2026.

Dhami Recounts Upadhyaya’s Antyodaya Philosophy

On the occasion, Dhami said that Deendayal Upadhyaya was one of the greatest proponents of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya. As per the Chief Minister, the philosophy of Upadhyaya was concerned about the welfare and upliftment of the individual in society, which stands at the lowest level of society.

It is the philosophy of Upadhyaya which remains relevant while working for comprehensive development. The Chief Minister further said that it is the philosophy of Upadhyaya which ensures that the people far away from the public facilities and development are included in the process of development.

Focus on Reaching Welfare Benefits to the Last Person

The Chief Minister stated that his government was working towards delivering the development plans and welfare programmes to the last person. He made special reference to the efforts being made in the cases of poor families, farmers, women, youth, and other segments of society.

According to Dhami, the Antyodaya concept means providing the benefit of government programmes to those who require them the most. He said that the thoughts of Upadhyaya were still being used as a basis for providing public services and involving different segments of society in the process of development.

Public Representatives and Officials Attend Khatima Program

The program was attended by District Panchayat President Ajay Maurya, Mayor Vikas Sharma, Block Pramukh Reena Gautam, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, and Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, along with many other public representatives and officials. Nitin Singh Bhadauria and Ajay Ganpati have been identified as senior district officials in recent Khatima reports who attended the programs of Dhami.

The Reasons behind Observing Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Birth Anniversary

Deendayal Upadhyaya was once a member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and was known for his beliefs in ‘Integral Humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya.’ His birth anniversary is observed on September 25.

The Khatima meeting was used by Dhami to emphasize the commitment of the government towards welfare and development of those segments which still lag behind economically and socially.