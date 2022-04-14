Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Here are some lesser-known facts about him

Ambedkar was an Indian lawyer, social reformer, and economist who was the primary author of the Indian Constitution. He is also regarded as the "Father of the Indian Constitution." Here are some lesser-known facts about him.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, often known as Babasaheb Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891, in the Madhya Pradesh town of Mhow. He was an Indian lawyer, social reformer, and economist who was the primary author of the Indian Constitution. He is also regarded as the "Father of the Indian Constitution." After rejecting Hinduism and campaigning against social inequality, Ambedkar graduated from Elphinstone College, University of Bombay, and inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement.

Here are some lesser known facts: - Dr. BR Ambedkar was his parents' 14th and last child. - His actual surname was Ambawadekar, but his teacher, Mahadev Ambedkar, dubbed him 'Ambedkar' in school records. - He was an expert in 64 disciplines and spoke nine languages. Aside from that, he spent about 21 years studying all of the world's faiths in comparative detail. - From 1947 until 1951, he was the Law and Justice Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's first Cabinet.