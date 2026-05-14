8th Pay Commission: Big Salary Hike Coming? Rs 20,000 to Rs 76,000? Read Details
The 8th Pay Commission is the biggest buzz among Central Government employees right now. Employee unions are pushing for a 3.83 fitment factor. If the government agrees, everyone from junior staff to senior officers could see a massive salary hike.
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All Eyes on the 8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission is the hottest topic for all Central Government employees. Everyone is watching to see what the new 'fitment factor' will be. This number will decide how much salaries for junior and senior staff will increase. Unions are demanding a high 3.83 fitment factor, which could mean a big pay day.
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What Exactly is a Fitment Factor?
The fitment factor is the main formula for a salary hike in any Pay Commission. It's a number that multiplies your current basic pay to calculate your new basic pay. The 7th Pay Commission used a 2.57 factor. Now, for the 8th Pay Commission, unions are asking for a factor between 2.86 and 3.83.
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Your Salary Could Jump by 3.83x!
Here's an example: Say an employee's basic pay is ₹20,000. If the government applies a 3.83 fitment factor, their new basic pay could shoot up to around ₹76,600. And remember, DA, HRA, and other allowances will be paid on top of this.
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More Relief for Junior Employees?
Experts believe this Pay Commission could bring major relief to lower-paid employees. That's because rising inflation hits them the hardest. This is why employee unions are strongly demanding a big increase in the minimum wage.
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Unions Demand a Massive Pay Hike
The current minimum basic pay set by the Central Government is ₹18,000. Employee unions argue this is too low and have demanded it be raised straight to ₹69,000. If the government accepts this, junior employees will see their salaries more than double.
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Senior Officers to Benefit Too
It's not just junior staff; senior officers are also in for a big benefit. The fitment factor applies to everyone, across all pay levels. So, those with a higher basic pay will see a larger jump in their salary amount. However, junior employees might get a bigger benefit in percentage terms.
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A ₹2 Lakh Salary Could Cross ₹7 Lakh
For instance, an officer with a basic pay of ₹2 lakh could see their salary cross ₹7 lakh if the 3.83 multiplier is applied. Of course, the final number will depend on what the Pay Commission actually recommends.
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Why is a Big Hike Needed Now?
The 7th Pay Commission came into effect in 2016. Since then, costs for rent, education, health, and daily expenses have shot up. Unions argue that the current pay is not enough, especially since Dearness Allowance (DA) has crossed 50%. This is why everyone expects a big salary increase from the 8th Pay Commission.
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Hike in Allowances Also Expected
The new pay structure won't just increase basic salary. Allowances like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Travel Allowance (TA) are also likely to go up, as they are linked to the basic pay. Some unions are demanding HRA be raised to at least 30%. There's also a proposal to increase the annual increment from 3% to 6%.
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Change in 'Family Unit' Rule Demanded
Another key demand for the 8th Pay Commission is a change in the 'family unit' rule. Currently, a family is counted as 3 units for salary calculations. Unions have proposed increasing this to 5 units. This would help calculate family expenses more realistically, directly boosting employee salaries.
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So, When's the Final Decision?
Right now, various employee unions are sending their demands to the Pay Commission. The commission has started holding meetings in different states and will then submit its report to the government. It's still not clear if the 3.83 fitment factor will be approved. Experts feel the final factor is more likely to be between 2.86 and 3.25.
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