8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike, DA Increase and Arrears: Why Govt Employees Are Excited
Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission. Employee unions are demanding the fitment factor be raised to 3.83. If accepted, this could mean a huge jump in basic salary, allowances, and arrears.
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Eighth Pay Commission
Central government employees and pensioners are keenly watching for the 8th Pay Commission's report. The commission will finalise its suggestions by June 15. After that, the government will implement the recommendations, which are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.
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Will basic salary, DA allowance and arrears be received in lakhs?
This will bring major changes to the basic salary, DA, and arrears for central employees. Everyone from clerks to IAS officers will see a significant salary hike. The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations could lead to a big jump in their basic pay.
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Approval of the fitment factor
Employee unions are demanding a big hike in the fitment factor. If the government agrees to their demand and approves the proposed 3.83 factor, a basic salary of ₹18,000 will shoot up to ₹68,949. It's easy to guess how much the total salary will increase with this hike. For context, the 7th Pay Commission had a fitment factor of 2.57.
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How does the fitment factor determine employee salaries?
The fitment factor is a crucial part of the Pay Commission's recommendations. It acts as a multiplier to decide the basic salary and pension structure. This time, employee unions are demanding this factor be increased from 1.92 to 3.83.
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Fitment factor could be increased up to a maximum of 3.83
If the Pay Commission accepts the unions' demand for a 3.83 fitment factor, central employees' basic pay will rise by 283%. Even if the commission sticks to the 7th Pay Commission's 2.57 factor, the basic salary will still reach ₹46,260. With a 3.83 factor, a basic of ₹18,000 becomes ₹68,940 instantly.
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How does the fitment factor determine employee salaries?
It's not hard to imagine how much the total salary will increase with this basic pay hike. Remember, the 7th Pay Commission's fitment factor was 2.57. Now, the demand is to raise it to 3.83. The fitment factor is a key component that determines the basic pay and pension structure.
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Demand to increase the fitment factor
The fitment factor works as a multiplier in these calculations. This is why employee unions are pushing to increase it from 1.92 to 3.83. If the Pay Commission agrees to this maximum demand, the basic salary of central employees will see a massive 283% jump.
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Allowances and arrears with salary
Even if the commission keeps the factor at 2.57, like in the 7th Pay Commission, the basic pay will still rise to ₹46,260. With a 3.83 factor, an ₹18,000 basic becomes ₹68,940. If the Pay Commission increases the fitment factor, it won't just be the basic salary that goes up. Allowances like HRA, TA, and DA will also increase.
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When will the recommendations of the Eighth Pay Commission be implemented?
Everything depends on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations. The commission has extended the deadline for submitting formal memorandums to June 15. Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the chairperson of the commission, which was formed in November 2025. It was given 18 months to prepare its report.
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Recommendations of the Eighth Pay Commission
This means the commission will submit its recommendations around the middle of next year. The 7th Pay Commission's term ended in December 2025, so the 8th Pay Commission's suggestions could be implemented from January 2026. Although the recommendations are supposed to be implemented from January 1, 2026, there are currently some delays.
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How much arrears will be available?
The commission will need time to prepare its proposal, and the government has already given it 18 months. Because of this, employees are hoping they might get 15 months of salary hike arrears. If this happens, central government employees could receive arrears ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹14 lakh, depending on the final fitment factor.
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