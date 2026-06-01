8th Pay Commission Update: Salary Hike Up to 338%? Here’s the New Math Behind the Buzz
The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association has put forward a new five-level fitment factor plan to the 8th Pay Commission. If this gets the green light, the salaries of top government officials could shoot up by a massive 338%.
Potential for a 338% salary hike
A proposal submitted by the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) to the 8th Pay Commission is creating a lot of buzz. It suggests five different 'fitment factors' and a potential salary hike of up to 338% for top-ranking government officials.
A complete change in salary structure
If the commission accepts this proposal, it could completely change the salary structure for central government services. The 8th Pay Commission has already started discussions with employee unions, and this particular proposal is getting a lot of attention because of its potential impact.
New five-level fitment factor
IRTSA has proposed a new five-level fitment factor structure. If accepted, an employee's salary could increase from 192% up to a maximum of 338%, depending on their 'pay level'. This is very different from previous pay commissions, which usually relied on a single, uniform fitment factor for all employees.
Different fitment factor for each pay level
Instead of a single factor, IRTSA has recommended different fitment factors for various pay levels. They argue that higher responsibilities, technical skills, and supervisory roles should be recognised and rewarded with higher multipliers.
What is a fitment factor?
So, what's a fitment factor? It's basically a multiplier used to convert an employee's current basic pay to a revised basic pay under a new commission. For example, the 7th Pay Commission used a uniform fitment factor of 2.57 for most central government employees. This increased the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. The higher the fitment factor, the bigger the salary jump.
The proposed 5-level formula
IRTSA has recommended the following fitment factors for different pay levels:
Pay Level 1–5: 2.92
Level 6–8: 3.50
Level 9–12: 3.80
Level 13–16: 4.09
Level 17–18: 4.38
The association believes a single fitment factor doesn't do justice to the differences in qualifications, accountability, and managerial duties across various government posts.
The math behind the 338% salary hike
So where did the 338% salary hike figure come from? The main point of discussion is the proposed 4.38 fitment factor for Level 17 and 18, which includes the highest-ranking officials in the central government. Currently, the starting basic pay at Level-18 is ₹2.5 lakh per month. Applying a 4.38 fitment factor would push the revised basic pay to nearly ₹10.95 lakh per month.
A quick look at the calculation
Here's a quick breakdown of the calculation:
Current Basic Pay: ₹2,50,000
Proposed Fitment Factor: 4.38
Revised Basic Pay: ₹10,95,000
This means an almost 338% increase in just the basic pay, even before adding Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), travel allowance, and other benefits.
What could this mean for other employees?
The proposal also demands a significant increase in the minimum salary. IRTSA has recommended that based on the proposed 2.92 fitment factor for Levels 1 to 5, the minimum basic pay should be increased from the current ₹18,000 to ₹52,600.
Sample calculations submitted by the association
The association submitted some sample calculations to show the impact:
An employee at Level 1–5 with a current basic pay of ₹20,000 could see their salary increase to ₹58,400.
An employee at Level 6–8 with a basic pay of ₹45,000 could get a revised pay of ₹1.57 lakh.
An employee at Level 13–16 with a basic pay of ₹1.2 lakh could see their salary jump to nearly ₹4.91 lakh.
Will these recommendations be accepted?
It's not certain at all. These figures are just part of a proposal submitted by an employee association; they are not official recommendations from the 8th Pay Commission. The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is currently gathering opinions and data from various employee unions, pensioner associations, and other stakeholders across the country.
Discussion around the potential 338 percent salary hike
The final recommendations will be prepared only after extensive discussions and analysis, after which the government will decide on implementing them. For now, the proposed five-factor formula gives a glimpse into the high expectations of government employees. This explains why the talk of a potential 338% salary hike is creating so much interest ahead of the 8th Pay Commission's report.
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