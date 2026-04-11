9 9 Image Credit : our own

Recent update as of April 10, 2026

You can find the 8th Pay Commission's official website at https://8cpc.gov.in/. It's the main source for the latest information, notifications, and consultation materials. According to the website, one of the most recent updates was the 'Guidelines for inviting applications for engagement of Consultant in 8th Central Pay Commission,' issued on April 10, 2026. On that day, the commission invited applications for the post of Consultant. This hiring process was scheduled to take place in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on April 24, 2026. The deadline for submitting applications was April 10, 2026.