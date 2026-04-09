8th Pay Commission Update: Will April 13 Decide Salary & Pension Hike? Big Meeting Ahead
The National Council's drafting committee is set to hold a key meeting on April 13, 2026, about salary revisions for central government employees. They will finalize the proposal to be sent to the 8th Pay Commission in this meeting.
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8th Pay Commission Update
A key meeting on salary revision for central government employees is coming up soon. The drafting committee of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) will meet on April 13, 2026, to discuss the final proposal for the 8th Pay Commission.
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8th Pay Commission Update
This meeting is happening at a time when lakhs of employees and pensioners are waiting for a decision on their salary hike. Naturally, everyone is very curious about the outcome of this meeting.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The drafting committee is discussing important employee-related issues. They are preparing a joint memorandum covering salary, pension, and job-related matters, which will be sent to the 8th Pay Commission.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The committee also held an important meeting on March 12, 2026. In that meeting, they discussed suggestions from various employee and pensioner organisations. The commission is now working on a plan to include all these points in its proposal.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The government had informed the Parliament in February 2026 that the notification for forming the 8th Central Pay Commission was already issued. As per the proposal of November 3, 2025, the commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The commission has the job of recommending salaries, allowances, pensions, and other benefits to ensure the welfare of central employees. Everyone expects the 8th Pay Commission to be implemented by 2027.
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8th Pay Commission Update
The salary hike for government employees will be based on the fitment factor, which the 8th Pay Commission will decide. Due to rising inflation, employee unions want this factor to be set at 3.25 or higher. However, the actual salary increase is not yet clear.
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