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8th Pay Commission Update: Will Central Govt Employees Get Rs 15 lakh At One Go? Big changes coming!
When will central government employees and pensioners start getting the revised salary from the 8th Pay Commission? Everyone is eagerly waiting for the new pay structure. What do the new rules say?
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Big news on the 8th Pay Commission
The Central Government has shared a major update on the 8th Pay Commission. The National Council's draft committee is set to meet on April 13 to discuss the revised pay. Sources say this meeting will decide who benefits the most once the new rules are implemented.
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How much will the Modi government give to central employees?
Government sources suggest that once the new pay commission is in effect, employees earning less than ₹50,000 could receive up to ₹15 lakh at once as arrears. Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for this.
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What do the commission's rules say?
Economic analysts say the commission usually decides the basic pay for central government employees and pensioners using a 'fitment factor'. The commission multiplies this factor with the employee's basic pay. So, if the 8th Pay Commission sets the 'fitment factor' at 2.0, the revised basic pay will become ₹36,000 (₹18,000 X 2.0).
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What should the 'fitment factor' be?
Central government employee unions have given several proposals to the commission about what the 'fitment factor' should be in the revised pay structure. Sources say the unions have requested a fitment factor between 3.0 and 3.25 for lower-level central employees.
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When will the new salary arrears be effective?
The new salary arrears for the 8th Pay Commission were supposed to start from January 1 this year. However, it will now be effective from 2027. Employees and pensioners will receive the increased salary for this period as a lump sum 'arrears' payment.
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How long will it take to implement the revised pay structure?
Financial analysts believe the Centre will take at least 20 months to implement the revised pay structure based on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations. In that case, a central government employee could get a one-time arrears payment ranging from ₹3.6 lakh to ₹15 lakh. However, senior employees will get higher arrears based on the fitment factor, which the government might pay in instalments.
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How much money will central employees get in hand?
According to government sources, central employees earning less than ₹50,000 have been divided into eight levels. Level 1 employees have a basic pay of ₹18,000, while Level 8 staff get a monthly basic pay of ₹47,600. If the 8th Pay Commission's 'fitment factor' is between 2.0 and 2.57, the basic pay for Level 1 staff could increase to between ₹36,000 and ₹46,260. Similarly, Level 8 employees could get up to ₹1.22 lakh.
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