8th Pay Commission Update: Expected Salary Hike, DA Boost and Arrears Details Explained
Experts believe government employees could see a salary hike of 20 to 35 percent after the 8th Pay Commission is announced. This new commission will replace the 7th Pay Commission, benefiting 50 lakh central employees and 69 lakh pensioners.
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8th Pay Commission
After the 8th Pay Commission was announced, every government employee is wondering how much their salary will go up. The government has given the commission 18 months to submit its report, after which everything from salary hikes to pensions and allowances will be reviewed.
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8th Pay Commission Update
This new pay commission will replace the 7th Pay Commission, which came into effect on January 1, 2016. Its term has now ended, so employees are still waiting for their arrears under the 8th Pay Commission.
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8th Pay Commission Latest News
The government has also asked for suggestions from employees, pensioners, unions, and other stakeholders after forming the 8th Pay Commission. For this, the government has launched an online portal where people can submit their suggestions until April 30, 2026.
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Report on 8th Pay Commission
The government formed the commission on November 3, 2025, and has given it 18 months to submit its report. Once the new commission's recommendations are in effect, 50 lakh central employees and 69 lakh pensioners will benefit.
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How Much Will The Salary Increase
Now, the biggest question on everyone's mind is how much the salary will increase. According to experts, salaries could go up by 20 to 35 percent after the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. The fitment factor, used for salary revision, is expected to be between 2.4 and 3.0. However, the final decision will depend on the country's economic situation.
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Finance Commission
Pratik Baidya from Karma Management Global has shared some details on this. He said that inflation trends, the government's financial health, and the recommendations of India's Finance Commission will play a crucial role in the final decision.
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8th Pay Commission
He added that we can estimate this year's increase by looking at the performance of previous pay commissions. During the 6th Central Pay Commission, the average salary hike was around 40 percent. The 7th Central Pay Commission's impact was about 23 to 25 percent.
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Salary Hike
At that time, the fitment factor was set at 2.57. So, it's expected that this time too, the salary hike could be between 20 and 35 percent. This decision will depend on factors like inflation over the next 12 to 18 years, the government's financial situation after the 16th Finance Commission, and tax collections.
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Salary Update
The government will face two major challenges after the 8th Pay Commission. On one hand, it has to increase salaries enough for employees to see a clear benefit. On the other, it needs to adjust the structure of allowances and Dearness Allowance. The government might take a decision that ensures a balance between these two.
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8th Pay Commission Update
Overall, the decisions of the 8th Central Pay Commission could bring big changes to the lives of central government employees and pensioners. Its impact will affect not just their salaries but also their future financial security. Experts say that even if the report is delayed, it will be implemented from January 2026.
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