8th Pay Commission: ToR on DA merger and Government response
8th Pay Commission: The 8th Central Pay Commission is currently gathering feedback on the new salary structure and Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners.
8th Central Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: The 8th CPC is in the consultation phase. Before submitting final recommendations next May, it is gathering feedback from employees and unions.
Chairperson and other members of this commission
Former SC Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai chairs the commission. Other members include Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain and Professor Pulak Ghosh from the PM Economic Advisory Council.
Decisions of this commission
The commission's decisions will benefit over 1 crore people, including about 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners from defense and railway ministries.
What does the 8th Pay Commission ToR say about Dearness Allowance?
Dearness Allowance (DA) is a part of basic pay linked to inflation. It impacts the monthly salary of government, defense, and bank employees, aiming to ease inflation effects.
Pay Commission Guidelines
As per 7th CPC guidelines, DA is revised twice a year based on the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). Announcements are usually made in March and October.
Terms of Reference of the 8th Central Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission ToR outlines what central government employees and pensioners can expect. Approved by the Union Cabinet, it specifies the scope of their recommendations.
The commission is examining various issues
The commission will recommend realistic changes in remuneration, allowances like DA and HRA, and benefits like increments, considering current work needs and special demands.
Why are employees demanding the merger of DA with basic pay?
Employee unions demand merging DA with basic pay. As per 7th CPC rules, if DA exceeds 50% of basic pay, it can be merged. Currently, the DA has reached 60% of the basic pay.
Merging Dearness Allowance with basic pay
The government hasn't officially announced merging DA with basic pay yet. It is crucial as basic pay determines PF contributions, pensions, gratuity, and other allowances.
8th Central Pay Commission
Under the 8th CPC, unions demand merging DA with basic pay and increasing the fitment factor. The central government clarified that no such proposal is currently considered.
Major demands regarding DA from various employee organizations:
The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) demanded a salary structure aligned with inflation. They also proposed increasing the minimum monthly salary to Rs 69,000.
Maharashtra Old Pension Organization
The Maharashtra Old Pension Organization suggested a 4% DA hike and merging 50% DA with basic pay. They also proposed raising the minimum monthly salary to Rs 65,000.
National Council - Joint Consultative Machinery
The NC-JCM demanded including DA in an inflation-linked salary structure. They also proposed increasing the minimum monthly salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000.
All India Defence Employees Federation
AIDEF demanded a change in DA calculation, arguing the current method favors stable expenses, while lower-paid employees spend more on food, education, healthcare, and rent.
When can the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations be expected?
As per the ToR, recommendations are to be announced within 18 months of the panel's formation (November 3, 2025). Thus, the final deadline for the report is May 2027.
Pay Commission Recommendations
After the recommendations, full implementation may take two to three years. This means the salary hike announced in 2027 might be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
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