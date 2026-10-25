Do you plan to visit the bank this November to deposit cash, clear cheques, or finish branch-specific work? Check the bank holiday list beforehand.

Banks will remain closed on specific days in November 2026 for Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and state-specific festivals. Banks also stay closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

However, holiday dates vary by state. One state might close its banks for a local festival, while banks in another state work normally. Check the holiday list for your state before you step out.