Let us look at an example. If the government sets the fitment factor at 3, an employee with a current basic pay of Rs 18,000 will get a revised basic pay of Rs 54,000. This means a straight jump of Rs 36,000.

Similarly, an employee earning a basic pay of Rs 44,500 will see their salary jump to Rs 1,33,500, which is an Rs 89,000 hike.

These are just rough calculations, not the final salary revision. The actual hike will depend on the approved fitment factor and applicable pay rules.