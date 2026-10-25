The module covers the use of AI in everyday applications, how machines learn from examples, and how to identify deepfakes and misleading information. It also introduces students to the ethical questions surrounding AI, including data privacy, fairness and digital safety.

According to NCERT, the programme aims to develop critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills. It introduces computational thinking as a systematic way of approaching problems and finding solutions.

Students will explore the possibilities and limitations of AI through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation and reflection. The aim is to help them evaluate AI-generated information instead of accepting every answer or recommendation without checking its accuracy.

The module is designed to work in different school settings. Activities can be conducted with or without digital devices, allowing students to participate even where access to technology is limited.