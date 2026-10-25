A temple chariot entered a Dalit residential locality in Tamil Nadu's Puthagaram village for the first time in 42 years. The procession followed a Madras High Court order and was carried out amidst heavy police security and local celebrations.

Historic Chariot Procession in Puthagaram

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI): After a gap of 42 years, a temple chariot entered a Dalit residential locality in Puthagaram village near Walajabad in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district on Sunday during a trial run conducted under the district administration's instructions. The chariot procession was held for the Arulmigu Sri Muthu Kolakki Amman Temple in Puthagaram village after residents of the Dalit colony demanded that the chariot pass through their locality. However, a section of people allegedly opposed the demand, leading to a dispute over the route of the procession.

Court Intervention and Implementation

In connection with the issue, the Madras High Court had ordered that the temple chariot should enter the Dalit locality following a petition filed by Pasarai Selvaraj. Despite the court's order, the chariot procession had not taken place for a long time. As per the district administration's instructions, the trial run of the chariot began on Sunday. Minister for Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Thenarasu and Forest Minister Ranjith Kumar pulled the rope and flagged off the trial run.

Security Measures and Public Response

Under the leadership of District SP Aravindan, tight police security arrangements were made across the village, with over 200 police personnel deployed, including four DSPs, two ASPs and 10 inspectors. Under police protection, the chariot passed through various parts of the village before reaching the temple. Following the chariot's entry into the Dalit locality after 42 years, residents celebrated by offering prayers, performing deeparadhana and pulling the chariot rope amid chenda melam and drum beats. (ANI)