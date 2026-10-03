The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Spark Saturday weekly results for October 3, 2026, featuring a grand first prize of one crore rupees. Alongside the jackpot, multiple other prize categories were drawn, including second, third, fourth, fifth, and consolation rewards.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for October 3, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 61L 49511 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 61L 49511

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 49511 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 12663, 18824, 25166, 44045, 52183, 68221, 80554, 83841, 89762, 90867

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1638, 2511, 2694, 3082, 3160, 5419, 5815, 5933, 7528, 8494

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0755, 1018, 4247, 5679, 6162, 6852, 7575, 7619, 8945, 9200

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0100, 0822, 1330, 2342, 3359, 4291, 5206, 5865, 7394, 8438 0199, 0843, 1362, 2476, 3536, 4352, 5232, 5944, 7431, 8568 0379, 0876, 1381, 2558, 3559, 4429, 5313, 6066, 7516, 8639 0429, 0890, 1552, 2585, 3681, 4458, 5331, 6167, 7820, 8693 0481, 0905, 1589, 2664, 3713, 4701, 5377, 6333, 7887, 8804 0526, 0928, 1628, 2772, 3786, 4735, 5513, 6367, 8090, 9229 0577, 1010, 1747, 3014, 3850, 4797, 5540, 6678, 8104, 9537 0637, 1103, 1817, 3050, 4142, 4862, 5805, 6869, 8380, 9547 0676, 1203, 1888, 3073, 4197, 4865, 5811, 7146, 8387, 9705 0788, 1323, 2273, 3175, 4241, 4886, 5857, 7267, 8388, 9906

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Saturday Weekly Lottery sheet dated October 3, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.