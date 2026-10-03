Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin alleged the misuse of Form 7 to delete minority voters from electoral rolls. He called for strict action and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the issue.

Azharuddin Demands CEC's Resignation

Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday called for strict action over the alleged deletion of numerous minority voters from electoral rolls under the SIR process, claiming that Form 7 is being misused to delete the names of many minority voters. "... Yesterday, in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency in Telangana, there were allegations that Form 7 applications were used to delete the names of many minority voters. Booth-level agents were also taken into custody. It is alleged that applications were submitted to delete the names of more than 30 members. I believe strict action should be taken in this matter..." said Azharuddin.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that problems escalated significantly under SIR after Kumar took charge of the Election Commission of India (ECI). "Ever since Gyanesh Kumar took over as Chief, mistakes have started taking place; it has become such a huge issue. If he is making mistakes repeatedly and if he and his team are not accepting or paying heed to suggestions, then it is a serious problem. If you are committing mistakes, then you should definitely resign," added Azharuddin.

The Telangana Minister further alleged that if Gyanesh Kumar continues to lead the Election Commission of India (ECI), more minority votes will be deleted from the electoral rolls under the SIR. "But if this continues as it is, I believe the situation in the country will remain like this, and more and more minority votes will be deleted. As you mentioned, over 13 crore votes hav been deleted, and it might even exceed 13 crore. If he continues, I strongly believe he should submit his resignation at the earliest," said Azharuddin.

AIMIM Seeks Extension for Filing Objections

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 9 demanded a four-week extension for the electors to file claims and objections to the deletion of names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana. He said, “In the Karwan Assembly constituency, in total, 100,223 people in the constituency have received notices... The Election Commission made a decision yesterday to grant a 21-day extension. My demand to the Election Commission is that a 21-day extension is insufficient. They should extend the period by at least another four weeks.”

Owaisi visited various SIR Centres in the Karwan constituency in Hyderabad on Tuesday and alleged that individuals with six or more children have been issued notices. Following his visit, he appealed to all those voters who have received a notice that they can contact the AIMIM help desk or get in touch with AIMIM leaders and workers in their area to obtain information and support.

Earlier, on September 7, the Election Commission revised the schedule for the SIR exercise in Telangana. According to the revised schedule, the claims and objections period will conclude on October 7, instead of September 16. The final electoral rolls will be published on November 9.