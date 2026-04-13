8th Pay Commission Update: Big News! Meeting Dates Are Out For These States
Here's a big update on the 8th Pay Commission. The commission is all set to start talks with various unions and associations. They have already announced meeting dates for New Delhi and Pune.
8th Central Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission BIG update: In a major development, the 8th Central Pay Commission is all set to kick off a series of discussions. They will be meeting with various unions, associations, and Central Government organisations.
Meetings will start in New Delhi and Pune
According to reports, the Commission will kick off these meetings in New Delhi and Pune in the coming weeks. While they also plan to hold talks in Mumbai and other states, the dates for those sessions haven't been confirmed yet.
Submission of formal memorandum
It's important to know that if organisations want to join these discussions, they must first submit a formal memorandum. This document should detail all their suggestions related to the Commission's work.
Application for a meeting time for discussion
Only those who complete this first step will be eligible to request a meeting. A formal notice from April 1, 2026, confirms the New Delhi meeting dates as April 28, 29, and 30. The Commission has laid out a very clear process for all interested groups.
Submission of memorandum
The official letter says: 'Unions or associations interested in meeting the Commission in New Delhi should first submit a memorandum on the website (8cpc.gov.in). After submitting, you will get a 'unique memo ID'. You must then email your meeting request, along with this ID, to abhay.sahay@nic.in by April 20, 2026. We will share the venue and schedule later.'
Commission's website
In another notice dated April 11, 2026, the Commission confirmed its visit to Pune on May 4 and 5. The letter stated: 'All interested stakeholders, including Central Government agencies, institutions, and unions/associations who wish to meet the Commission in Pune, should please submit a memorandum on the Commission's website (8cpc.gov.in).'
Submit via email
The letter continues, 'After you get your 'unique memo ID' from the memorandum submission, please email your request for a meeting to jha.anandkumar@nic.in. The deadline for this is April 20, 2026. The exact venue and time will be shared later.'
Call for applications for consultant positions:
The Commission has also started hiring for 'Consultant' positions on a contract basis. For full-time roles, they are offering a salary of up to ₹1.80 lakh per month. There are also flexible part-time options available.
Official Memorandum
As per the official memorandum from April 10, 2026, eligible candidates can apply online using a specific link on the Commission's website.
Click here to find out more details on this.
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