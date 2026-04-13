The government has started hiring consultants for the 8th Central Pay Commission. Around 20 contract-based positions are open, and selection will be based on qualifications and experience.

8th Pay Commission Consultant Recruitment 2026: Here's a big update regarding the 8th Central Pay Commission. The government has begun recruiting consultants to help with the commission's work. It's important to note that these are purely contract-based roles, not permanent government jobs. The positions are for a fixed period.

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The government has also clarified that the entire application process is online. Candidates will be selected based on their qualifications and experience. The pay is quite good, ranging from ₹90,000 to ₹1,80,000 per month.

Details of the Vacancies

The 8th Pay Commission is hiring consultants to help the government create new systems for employee salaries, pensions, and allowances. These consultants will be experts in fields like finance, law, and human resources. They will advise the commission on key matters. In total, about 20 posts will be filled across three categories: Senior Consultant, Consultant, and Young Professional.

Who is Eligible to Apply?

Candidates need to have a Master's degree or an MBA in Finance, HR, Industrial Relations, or a related field. Those with an LLB degree can also apply. The experience requirement varies from 4 to 10 years, depending on the post.

The 8th Pay Commission has also set age limits for these roles. For a Senior Consultant, the maximum age is 45 years. For a Consultant, the age should not exceed 40. For Young Professionals, the minimum age is 32, and only eligible candidates can apply.

Salary and How to Apply

The salary for these roles also depends on the category. A full-time Senior Consultant can earn up to ₹1,80,000 per month. For the Consultant post, the salary is up to ₹1,20,000, while Young Professionals can earn up to ₹90,000 per month.

You can only apply for these positions online. Interested candidates must visit the official website at https://8cpc.gov.in/ and fill out the application form. You will need to upload your documents and details of your experience. Once selected, the consultants will work on tasks like designing salary structures, analysing pension systems, handling data, and preparing reports.