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8th Pay Commission Buzz: Central Govt Employees May Get Up to ₹15 Lakh in Arrears, Massive Salary Hike Likely
Here's a big update on the salary and pending arrears for Central government employees under the 8th Pay Commission. Employees could get anything from ₹3.6 lakh to ₹15 lakh as 20 months of pending arrears.
8th Pay Commission Buzz
The 8th Pay Commission is the hot topic for central government employees and pensioners right now. Lakhs of employees have been waiting for a new salary structure ever since the 7th Pay Commission ends on December 31, 2025.
8th Pay Commission
A recent report in 'The Economic Times' has created a huge buzz among employees. The report says that if the 8th Pay Commission's suggestions are implemented, employees could get a one-time payment of ₹3.6 lakh to nearly ₹15 lakh as 20 months of arrears.
Who will get this huge amount?
According to reports, employees whose basic pay is currently less than ₹50,000 might benefit the most. This calculation is based on 20 months of arrears and various 'Fitment Factors'.
Pay levels
The report suggests that the amount of arrears will differ for employees at various pay levels. For Level 1 (Basic Pay ₹18,000), employees could get arrears from ₹3.6 lakh to ₹5.65 lakh, depending on the fitment factor.
8th Pay Commission
For Level 3 employees (Basic Pay ₹21,700), this amount could be between ₹4.34 lakh and ₹6.81 lakh. For Level 5 employees (Basic Pay ₹29,200), there's a chance of getting arrears from ₹5.84 lakh to ₹9.16 lakh.
8th Pay Commission News
For Level 8 employees (Basic Pay ₹47,600), who are at the highest level under the ₹50k bracket, the arrears could start from ₹9.52 lakh and go up to nearly ₹14.94 lakh.
Fitment Factor
The fitment factor is the key to how much salaries will increase in the 8th Pay Commission. In the 7th Pay Commission, this factor was 2.57. Sources say the government is now discussing options between 2.0 and 2.57.
8th Pay Commission
However, various employee unions are demanding the factor be increased to between 3.0 and 3.25. Experts believe if this demand is met, the minimum basic pay could jump from ₹18,000 to as high as ₹54,000.
New Pay Commission
Usually, a new pay commission is implemented every 10 years. Following that rule, there's a strong chance the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations will be effective from January 1, 2026. The committee, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been asked to submit its final report within 18 months.
'MyGov'
The Central Government wants to keep this process transparent. It has decided to take feedback from employees through the 'MyGov' portal. The earlier deadline for giving opinions was March 16, but the government has now extended it to April 30, 2026.
8th Pay Commission Buzz
But remember, all these figures are currently estimates based on newspaper reports. The government has not yet announced any final notification or fitment factor, so the actual salary hike and arrears might be different.
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