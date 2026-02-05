DA Hike Update: Central Government Employees May Get 60% Allowance
There's a chance the Dearness Allowance for central government employees could rise to 60%. This increase is expected to continue until the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are released. This has brought joy among government employees.
Dearness Allowance Hike
A big debate is on about the 8th Pay Commission. Will DA hit 60%? News says it will rise until the new commission is set. Labor Bureau data suggests DA could jump to 60%.
8th Pay Commission Recommendations
Though the 7th Pay Commission's term is over, the DA hike will likely continue until the 8th Pay Commission's rules are in place. The current DA index is at 59.93%.
Official Announcement to be Released
Increasing DA in fractions isn't possible, so it's set to rise by 2%. The official announcement may come in March or April. This DA hike usually happens every 6 months.
Dearness Allowance will be increased
News suggests a minimum 2% DA hike. If so, the current 58% DA will increase to 60%, effective from January 2026.
Government Employee Salary
After this, if the 8th Pay Commission's rules are applied, the DA might be merged with the basic salary. But, there's no clear date yet for the announcement.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.