According to the Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the AICPI-IW index moved from 145 points in June 2025 to 146.5 points in July. For comparison, the index had climbed to 145 in June from 144 in May.

"The All-India CPI-IW for July 2025 increased by 1.5 points and stood at 146.5 (one hundred forty-six point five)," the Labour Bureau said in an official statement.