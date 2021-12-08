  • Facebook
    'Jung ka ek usool hai...': 10 iconic quotes by CDS General Bipin Rawat that will keep inspiring generations

    First Published Dec 8, 2021, 9:05 PM IST
    On Wednesday (December 8), India lost one of its most decorated officers, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, in an IAF chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

    On Wednesday (December 8), India lost one of its most decorated officers, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, in an IAF chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. A visionary who initiated far-reaching reforms in the Indian military's higher defence organisation, General Bipin Rawat's unfortunate demise comes as a massive loss for the nation.

    General Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other military personnel also passed away in the tragic crash. The CDS was going to the Defence Staff College in Wellington when the incident occurred.

    Also read: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: All you need to know about IAF's Mi-17V5 chopper

    General Bipin Rawat, who took over as India's Chief of Defence Staff in December 2019, was a dynamic leader with a legacy that will carry on for generations. An inspiration to all, the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Uttam Yudh Seva Medal recipient will remain eternally etched in the nation's memory.

    Frome the ethos of the Indian Army to the need to counter terrorism head-on, here's a look at ten quotes of Late General Bipin Rawat that will inspire generations for ages.

    General Bipin Rawat: We know that in conflict, there is only outcome that is a victory. Jung ka ek hi usul hai, vo hai jeet. May I assure you that we shall accomplish the same at all costs.

    Talking about ethos as a set of guiding principles in the Army, General Bipin Rawat added, "An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than law."

    General Bipin Rawat famously added, "Ethos gives us an institutional conscience, a distinctive character and above all a unique identity. Therefore, there are times when we have to be different from people. Because we are expected to behave differently."

    Talking about how ethos helps in combat, General Bipin Rawat had said, "It does drive the Indian soldier to the ultimate form of human valor- the supreme sacrifice."

    Talkin about innovations in the armed forces, General Bipin Rawat had said, "We are determined to innovate and indigenize, we are determined to fight Indian wars with India solutions."

    While talking about how the armed forces seeks neither gratitude nor applause, General Bipin Rawat once quoted the eternal wisdom of an Urdu couplet: Khamoshi se banate raho pehchan apni, hawaye khud tumhara tarana gayeyegi. (Let silence be your own identity and things will come your way).

    Calling humility as one of the main ethose of the armed forces, General Bipin Rawat had added, "We dialogue and introspect. We believe firmly in external wisdom."

    Calling for all defence services to be prepared at all times, General Bipin Rawat had added tha although it is difficult to predict a scenario, the forces are always prepared for any task that may be assigned to them.

    Alerting neighbouring Pakistan to not attempt in any misadventure, General Bipin Rawat had once said that infiltration along the borders have reduced because Islamabad is well aware that if they cross they infiltrate, all they will have to do is come back and take mortal remains.

    Also read: CDS General Bipin Rawat, the straight-shooter who dared China, Pakistan

    On the issue of terrorism, General Bipin Rawat warned that countries that are sponsoring the menace cannot be part of the global fight against terror.

