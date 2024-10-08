Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight loss tips: Mistakes to avoid after 5 PM for effective results

    Trying to lose weight? Learn about what not to do after 5 pm. Expert tips and strategies to enhance your weight loss journey.

    article_image1
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Our eating habits and lifestyle choices impact our weight loss journey. This article highlights things to avoid after 5 PM for effective weight management.

    article_image2

    While eating heavily throughout the day might seem counterintuitive for weight loss, experts suggest consuming balanced meals with protein, fiber, and fats every 3-4 hours can prevent overeating at night.

    article_image3

    A 2021 study in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Journal linked insufficient sleep to increased food intake the following day. Prioritizing sleep is crucial for weight loss.

    article_image4

    Carbohydrates fuel our brain and central nervous system, fats aid nutrient absorption and reduce glycemic impact, and proteins are building blocks for muscles and boost metabolism. A balanced dinner is essential.

    article_image5

    Don't be hard on yourself if things don't go as planned as consistency is key. A regular sleep schedule, adequate meals, mindful eating, and a plan contribute to healthy weight management.

