    Vitamin C deficiency: Symptoms, causes, and prevention tips

    Learn about the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures for scurvy, a disease caused by vitamin C deficiency, to stay healthy and energetic.

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 8:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 8:35 PM IST

    Vitamin C deficiency can cause scurvy

    Vitamins keep the body energetic, strengthen immunity, fight diseases and keep us healthy, but due to changing lifestyle, people are struggling with vitamin deficiency, which is very dangerous. Vitamin C deficiency has been observed in most people. However, do you know that due to its deficiency you can become a victim of scurvy disease?

    1) What is Scurvy

    Let us tell you, Vitamin C plays the most important role in strengthening the body's immune system. It is a nutrient that the body gets from food. In such a situation, if you do not eat food on time and do not make changes in your lifestyle, then you can fall prey to scurvy disease. According to research, scurvy develops when adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables are not consumed.

    2) These things can also cause scurvy

    The reason for scurvy can also be eating very little food. At the same time, smoking also reduces the amount of vitamin C. Apart from this, if you do not take a diet due to alcohol consumption, drugs, then it can be a cause of scurvy.

    3) Symptoms of Scurvy

    On the other hand, if you have problems like weakness, fatigue, bone pain, bleeding gums, swelling, red spots on the skin, then these can be symptoms of scurvy. So without delay consult a doctor immediately and seek advice.

    4) Ways to prevent scurvy

    Scurvy is caused by vitamin C deficiency. In such a situation, consume more and more fruits rich in vitamin C. In which consume citrus fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, sweet peppers and amla, although do not forget to consult a doctor before this.

