Diwali 2024: 3 Essential tips for asthma patients for safe Diwali

Tips For Asthma During Diwali: This post provides valuable tips for asthma patients on how to safely celebrate Diwali.

article_image1
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

Diwali Safety Tips for Asthma Patients

Diwali, a cherished festival, brings joy but also air pollution from fireworks. The toxic smoke poses health risks.

article_image2

Diwali Safety Tips for Asthma Patients

Firecracker smoke can worsen asthma and lead to other complications. Learn how to prevent asthma attacks and enjoy a safe Diwali.

 

article_image3

Diwali Safety Tips for Asthma Patients

Why Asthma Worsens During Diwali: Diwali fireworks increase air pollution. The smoke contains toxic substances like sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, lead, copper, sodium, and potassium, which can irritate the respiratory system, cause allergies, and trigger asthma attacks.

 

article_image4

Diwali Safety Tips for Asthma Patients

Diwali Precautions for Asthma Patients:

1. Avoid going out in the evening when smoke and dust are high.

2. Wear an N95 mask if you must go out.

3. Drink plenty of water to keep your airways moist.

4. Avoid fatty and spicy foods that can cause digestive issues and worsen asthma.

article_image5

Diwali Safety Tips for Asthma Patients

5. Avoid smoking.

6. Dress warmly.

7. Keep your inhaler handy.

8. Avoid sitting directly under AC or fans.

9. Consult your doctor before and after Diwali.

10. Stay away from dusty and smoky environments.

By following these tips, asthma patients can enjoy a safe and happy Diwali.

