Smartwatch saves 8-month pregnant woman and her baby in California

An eight-month pregnant woman and her unborn baby in the United States were saved by a smartwatch that alerted them to a life-threatening condition.

Technology, when used correctly, can help us overcome many challenges in life. The Apple Watch, with its advanced technology, has already saved many lives. Now, the Apple Smartwatch has succeeded in saving the life of an eight-month pregnant woman and her unborn child. Thanks to the heart rate alert given by the Apple Watch, the woman was immediately admitted to the hospital, resulting in the saving of two precious lives.

Rachel Manalo, an eight-month pregnant woman residing in California, USA, was following her doctor's advice on maintaining her health, diet, and exercise. However, she began experiencing some health issues, including breathing problems and discomfort. Rachel initially dismissed these as normal due to her pregnancy. But soon, her heartbeat increased.

The Apple Smartwatch she was wearing alerted her when there was a difference in her heartbeat. Initially, the Apple Smartwatch signaled a significant difference in her heartbeat. Normally, the heart beats 60 to 100 times per minute, but Rachel's heartbeat suddenly increased to 150. The Apple Watch's ECG feature provided this heart rate alert. Apart from the breathing problems and discomfort she had experienced earlier, she did not experience any difference in her heart rate fluctuations. But the severity of this was realized through the Apple Watch alert. The woman was immediately admitted to the hospital for emergency treatment.

A team of doctors examined the woman who was admitted to the emergency room. The lower chamber of the woman's heart was not pumping blood properly. This is indicated by the rapid heartbeat of extreme danger. After receiving signs of a heart attack, the woman who was admitted to the hospital was immediately given appropriate treatment by the doctors and saved the woman and her eight-month-old fetus. The Apple Watch has saved many lives. Many lives have been saved by sending emergency messages and location to relatives and police stations during accidents and receiving timely treatment. In emergency situations, Apple Watch alerts have helped save loved ones. There are many benefits to using technology. But it should be used properly.



Sneha Sinha, a 35-year-old from Delhi, lived with this Apple Watch last year. The Apple Watch immediately alerted her when her heart rate increased. After a while, her heart rate increased again. This time, the Apple Watch recommended seeing a doctor. Thus, Sneha, who met the doctor, escaped a great danger and survived. She posted a message on social media thanking the Apple Watch. Apple CEO Tim Cook responded to this.

