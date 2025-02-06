Redmi Pad SE to Honor Pad X8: Best tablets under Rs 10,000 – A look at our budget-friendly picks

Discover the best tablets under Rs 10,000 in January 2025. This guide highlights top contenders like the Redmi Pad SE, Honor Pad X8, Lenovo M9 Tab, and Itel Pad One, perfect for students, casual users, and budget-conscious buyers.

Tablets are becoming necessary tools for study, pleasure, and light work. We have everything you need if you're on a tight budget and want to find the top tablets under Rs 10,000 in January 2025. These devices provide excellent value for money, regardless of whether you need a tablet for media consumption, surfing, or online classes. The greatest tablets under 10,000 in January 2025 are listed below.

1. Redmi Pad SE The Redmi Pad SE is distinguished by its huge battery and well-balanced performance. It has an 8.7-inch IPS LCD screen with 1340 x 800 pixels of resolution. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage that can be increased to 512 GB. For longer use, the 6650mAh battery may be charged at 10W. It has a 5MP front camera and an 8MP back camera for video calls and document scanning. It is a great option for students and casual users who want a dependable tablet for online study, light gaming, and multimedia consumption. It runs on HyperOS for Pad, which is based on Android 14.

2. Honor Pad X8 The Honor Pad X8's 10.1-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen provides one of the greatest viewing experiences in this price range. A MediaTek octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage—which can be increased to 512GB—power it. A respectable backup for everyday duties is guaranteed by the 5100mAh battery. The tablet has a 2MP front camera and a 5MP back camera. Its Magic UI 4 operating system, which is based on Android 12, offers effective performance for daily activities including web surfing, online meetings, and light gaming.

3. Lenovo M9 Tab For students and online learners, the Lenovo M9 Tab is an excellent choice. Its 9-inch HD+ LCD screen provides a respectable viewing experience. It has a MediaTek Helio G80 engine under the hood, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB. 10W charging is supported for the 5100mAh battery. It has a 2MP front camera and an 8MP back camera for video calls and document scanning. With Lenovo's modifications, the tablet offers an almost stock Android experience running Android 12 with Lenovo UI. Its small size makes it portable, and its respectable processing power guarantees seamless video calls and e-learning programs.

4. Itel Pad One For those seeking a low-cost, large-screen gadget for everyday activities like social media, movie playing, and online surfing, the Itel Pad One is ideal. It is equipped with a 10.1-inch HD+ LCD screen and a Unisoc SC9863A1 CPU. It has 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded to 256 GB and 4GB of RAM. With its 10W charging capability, the 6000mAh battery offers a respectable amount of battery life for daily usage. The tablet has an 8MP front camera and a 5MP back camera. It is an excellent option for simple chores and light media consumption because it operates on Android 12 Go Edition and is portable due to its lightweight design.

