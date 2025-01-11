Poco X7 Pro to Redmi Note 14 Pro: Top 7 smartphones under Rs 25,000 to buy in January 2025

This article lists some of the best smartphones available under Rs 25,000, including models like the Poco X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and Infinix GT 20 Pro. With upcoming Republic Day sales on Amazon and Flipkart, now is a great time to upgrade your phone.

It may be challenging to keep track of all the cellphones available in a certain price range when firms are constantly releasing newer models. We have put together a list of the best phones under Rs 25,000 to make the purchasing process easier. It includes both classic models like the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and the Infinix GT 20 Pro as well as more recent models like the Poco X7 Pro. Next week marks the start of Amazon and Flipkart's Republic Day sale, which will result in significant savings on a variety of electronics and devices, including laptops, smartphones, headphones, and more.

1. Poco X7 Pro The 6.73-inch AMOLED flat screen of the Poco X7 Pro 5G is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. With a maximum brightness of 3200 nits and a 1.5K resolution, the screen provides excellent visibility in bright environments. With a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and an instantaneous 2560 Hz rate made especially for gaming, it enables an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. The POCO X7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU, which is constructed on a 4nm TSMC technology and has a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz. It has UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X memory. A 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with Solid Electrolyte Technology powers the phone. It can be fully charged in around 47 minutes because to its compatibility for 90W HyperCharge.

2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. HDR 10+ color certification, 10-bit color depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 210Hz touch sampling are all supported. To handle graphics-intensive activities, the Nord CE 4 5G is outfitted with an Adreno 720 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It provides up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The gadget has two cameras on the back: an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with OIS. Video calls and selfies are handled by a 16MP front camera.

3. Infinix GT 20 Pro The 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED screen of the Infinix GT 20 Pro has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. For enhanced graphics performance, the device is outfitted with the Mali G610-MC6 chipset in addition to the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset. The Pixelworks X5 Turbo, a specialized gaming display processor in the smartphone, improves GPU speed, resolution, and latency. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with the 45W converter that comes with it.

4. Redmi Note 14 Pro The Redmi Note 14 Pro has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple are the three color options for the phone, which has a vegan leather finish. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra powers the Note 14 Pro. A 50MP Sony LYT 600 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor are included for optics. A 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging powers the phone.

5. Motorola Edge 50 Neo The Moto Edge 50 Neo boasts a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and compatibility for HDR10+. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen, and the gadget itself has an IP68 grade for water and dust protection. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the phone's internal components.The Moto Edge 50 Neo has a triple back camera configuration for those who enjoy taking pictures. This comprises a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 32MP camera on the front allows for excellent selfies.





6. Nothing Phone 2a Despite its early 2024 introduction, the Phone 2a is still regarded as a well-liked mid-ranger with several strong features. A MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, up to 12G of RAM, and 256GB of storage power the Nothing Phone 2a. With e-commerce deals, the smartphone may be purchased for less than Rs. 25000.

7. Samsung Galaxy A35 Another feature-rich smartphone with some potent features is the Samsung Galaxy A35. A Samsung Exynos 1380 Octa-core CPU with 8 GB of RAM powers the smartphone. In addition, it has a 5000mAh battery, quick charging capabilities, and a triple camera configuration.





