    Oppo F25 Pro 5G: 5 things you should know about Redmi Note 13 Pro, Realme 12 Pro competitor

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    Oppo launches F25 Pro 5G smartphone in India at starting price of Rs 23,999 to compete with Chinese rivals. Features 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, triple rear camera setup, and 32MP front camera.
     

    Oppo has finally released a new smartphone in the Indian market, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone, with a starting price of Rs 23,999, following a brief lull in the company's smartphone announcements. The Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme 12 Pro, two competitors from other Chinese manufacturers, are anticipated to face fierce competition from the newest smartphone.

    Oppo F25 Pro display

    A 6.7-inch Full HD+ flexible OLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits is featured on the Oppo F25 Pro 5G. The mid-range smartphone is IP54-rated, which means it can withstand minor water splashes and dust from all directions. It also has Panda Glass protection on the front.

    Oppo F25 Pro processor

    The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset powers the Oppo F25 Pro 5G, which is matched with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU to manage all graphics-intensive operations. Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM are included with the smartphone.

    Oppo F25 Pro camera

    The smartphone has three cameras on its back: a 2MP macro lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP main sensor with no optical image stabilization (OIS) capability. To meet all of your demands for selfies and video calls, there is also a 32MP front-facing camera.

    Many camera modes are supported by the camera app, including as Sticker, Text Scanner, Google Lens, Pano, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Portrait, Night, and Extra HD modes. It's interesting to note that the smartphone's back and front cameras can both shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second, with some stabilization available at 1080p at 60 frames per second.

    Oppo F25 Pro battery

    The Oppo F25 Pro 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery pack which can be charged via a 67W SuperVOOC charger. Moreover, the phone runs on Color OS 14 based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

    Oppo F25 Pro price

    The Oppo F25 Pro 5G costs Rs 23,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and ₹25,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone may be purchased on Flipkart, Amazon, and the OPPO shop starting on March 5.

    The most recent mid-range smartphone from Oppo is available for ₹2,000 less when paid using HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank credit and debit cards.

