Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details

The Vivo V50 is set to launch in India on February 17, boasting a larger battery, enhanced camera, and a competitive price point against rivals like the OnePlus 12R and iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Pre-reservation details have leaked, offering perks like an extended warranty and screen protection.

Ahead of the event, the pre-reservation details of the device have leaked online. According to information provided by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, interested customers will be able to reserve the upcoming Vivo V50 phone in advance beginning February 16. According to a poster published by the referenced source, anyone who pre-reserve the V50 gadget will be eligible for a affordable one-year extended warranty and one-year screen damage protection (V-shield). Here is a brief overview of the Vivo V50 device's rumored specifications and cost.

Vivo V50: Expected features and specifications

It is anticipated that the Vivo V50 would incorporate some of the characteristics of its predecessor, the Vivo V40. According to the leaks, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor will power the newest model. The dual back camera setup, which consists of two 50-megapixel sensors, will remain. It is believed to include a 50-megapixel camera for taking selfies. According to reports, these specifications won't change from the previous model. Furthermore, it is probable that the design blueprint will be identical to that of the V40 series.

However, it is anticipated that the next model will have a bigger battery that supports faster charging. In contrast to the 5,500mAh battery seen on the previous generation, we could see a 6,000mAh battery behind the hood. According to reports, the Vivo V50 can charge at 90W, up from 80W. Last but not least, it could support both IP68 and IP69 classifications for improved water resistance (up to a certain degree, of course). This is quite unexpected as well, considering that ultra-premium cellphones display these IP classifications.

According to X tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo V50 would launch with a starting price of Rs 37,999. Although he has expressed some doubt about this leak, he also maintains that the pricing would only be in the Rs 40,000 range.

