At the Summer Launch event on July 8, OnePlus has stated that its mid-range Nord series would make its debut in India. Two new smartphones from OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5, will be unveiled during the event. Even though the Nord 5's official specifications won't be disclosed until the launch event, a number of leaks have surfaced that hint to the device's possible features.

OnePlus Nord 5 launching on July 8: Expected specifications and features

According to leaks, the OnePlus Nord 5 may have a 6.83-inch, 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Like the OnePlus 13s, it could have an IP65 classification for water and dust resistance, which means that it might withstand certain splashes and light rain but not complete submersion in water.

Regarding optics, the OnePlus Nord 5 is anticipated to include a 50MP primary camera that can accommodate an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. A 50MP camera for selfies could be available, which would be a significant change from the 16MP camera on its predecessor.

The Nord 5 may also see a significant battery boost; it is anticipated that the phone would have a 6,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. To put things in perspective, the OnePlus Nord 4 has a 5,500mAh battery and 100W rapid charging.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, which has been spotted in devices like the Poco F6 and iQOO Neo 10R, may power the OnePlus Nord 5.

OnePlus Nord 5 launching on July 8: Expected price

When the OnePlus Nord 4 was first released in India, it cost Rs 29,999, while the most expensive model cost Rs 35,999. Although there are currently no official updates or physical leaks on the Nord 5's price, it is anticipated that the phone will cost approximately Rs 30,000.